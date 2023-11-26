Norsk Hydro (NHYKF) Price Target Increased by 6.43% to 7.19

The average one-year price target for Norsk Hydro (OTC:NHYKF) has been revised to 7.19 / share. This is an increase of 6.43% from the prior estimate of 6.76 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.94 to a high of 10.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.10% from the latest reported closing price of 6.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norsk Hydro. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHYKF is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 172,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,804K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,738K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHYKF by 15.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,496K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,270K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHYKF by 21.82% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,500K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHYKF by 0.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,069K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHYKF by 12.00% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 6,871K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,889K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHYKF by 9.59% over the last quarter.

