Norsk Hydro Issues Update On Strike At Hydro Sunndal

(RTTNews) - Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) said around 30 members of Industri Energi will not report to work at the aluminium plant as a result of the strike announced on August 16. The ramp down of production agreement will be implemented. The strike will lead to a gradual shut-down of 20 percent of production within four weeks.

The strike includes Industri Energi members who are under the Electrochemical Agreement. These members will go on strike gradually.

Norsk Hydro noted that the strike also entails a halt in the shipment of products to customers from Hydro Sunndal for the duration of the strike, which will lead to delays in deliveries.

