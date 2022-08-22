Markets

Norsk Hydro Issues Update On Strike At Hydro Sunndal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) said around 30 members of Industri Energi will not report to work at the aluminium plant as a result of the strike announced on August 16. The ramp down of production agreement will be implemented. The strike will lead to a gradual shut-down of 20 percent of production within four weeks.

The strike includes Industri Energi members who are under the Electrochemical Agreement. These members will go on strike gradually.

Norsk Hydro noted that the strike also entails a halt in the shipment of products to customers from Hydro Sunndal for the duration of the strike, which will lead to delays in deliveries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular