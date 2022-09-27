Commodities

Norsk Hydro cuts aluminium output as demand falls

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro NHY.OL will cut output at two of its plants in Norway due to falling demand, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The extraordinary situation in the European economy and energy market is causing market uncertainty and a decline in demand for our aluminium products," Hydro said.

