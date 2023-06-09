News & Insights

Norsk Hydro buys land in Spain to build aluminium recycling plant

June 09, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters

COPENHAGEN, June 9 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro NHY.OL has agreed to buy land in Spain for the construction of an aluminium recycling plant, the Norwegian metal and renewable energy company said on Friday.

Norsk Hydro estimates the total investment in the project will total 130 million-140 million euros ($141 million-$151 million), it said in a statement.

The plant in Torija will have 120,000 tonnes of annual capacity and around 65 employees, Norsk Hydro said.

The agreement has been signed with a subsidiary of Pulsar Properties Group, it added.

($1 = 0.9280 euros)

