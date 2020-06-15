Norsk Hydro Bauxite And Alumina Production Up In April, May

(RTTNews) - Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy company Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) reported Monday that higher volumes of Bauxite and Alumina in the April and May quarter-to-date period following the lifting of the production embargo amid Covid-19.

Bauxite production climbed 94 percent and Alumina production grew 82 percent as a result of the increased production at the Paragominas bauxite mine and the Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil.

Primary Metal production in April and May grew 5 percent with increased production at the Albras smelter in Brazil, which was partially curtailed during 2019, partly offset by decreased production at the curtailed Slovalco smelter in Slovakia.

Metal Markets production fell 40 percent reflecting the weaker market demand in light of Covid-19.

Further, sales of Rolled Products fell 21 percent and Extruded Solutions declined 42 percent.

Energy volumes in April and May fell 6 percent.

