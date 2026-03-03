Markets

Norsk Hydro To Access Data About Impact Of QatarEnergy Production Halt On Qatalum

March 03, 2026 — 07:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, QatarEnergy announced that it has stopped the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products.

On March 2, it announced that it had stopped production of liquefied natural gas and associated products.

This sudden move is expected to impact Qatalum, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY.PK). However, the specific implications for aluminum production at Qatalum are currently unclear, and Hydro is seeking to obtain more information.

Norsk's stock closed at $9.51, up 2.70 percent on the OTC Markets.

