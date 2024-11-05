Norsemont Capital Welcomes New Board Member

Norsemont Capital (TSE:NOM) has released an update.

Norsemont Mining Inc. has appointed Mijael Thiele to its Board of Directors, bringing his extensive expertise in managing major mining projects to the company. Thiele’s experience includes leading large-scale copper and gold operations and delivering innovative solutions in the mining industry. The company also announced the granting of 750,000 stock options to its directors and officers.

