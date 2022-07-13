Markets

Norse god Heimdall joins ECB - as gatekeeper software

Francesco Canepa Reuters
The European Central Bank has launched a software tool named after a god in Norse mythology to help it screen candidates for top banking jobs, ECB supervisor Elizabeth McCaul said on Wednesday.

Heimdall - which bears the name of the sentinel god who guards the stronghold of Asgard and appears as a character in a series of Marvel movies - will analyse the documents that banks submit to the ECB for its fit-and-proper checks of prospective board members and key staff.

The software uses a natural-language processing model, meaning it can read information written by humans based on pre-defined rules, McCaul said.

"It relieves our supervisors of various manual and very time-consuming tasks, reduces the potential for human errors and frees up time to focus the supervisory judgement on the most critical aspects of each candidate's assessment," she told a banking conference.

In its fit-and-proper assessment, the ECB ascertains if a prospective banker has the necessary experience, reputation, independence and time for the role and looks for any conflict of interest.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

