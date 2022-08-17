Commodities

Norse Atlantic announces Berlin-Fort Lauderdale flights

Klaus Lauer Reuters
Norse Atlantic Airways will open a route connecting Berlin to the U.S. city of Fort Lauderdale, operating three times a week from Dec. 7, Chief Executive Bjorn Tore Larsen told a news conference in the German capital on Wednesday.

Prices start at 228 euros ($232) one way, the company said.

The Norway-based carrier, which began operations in June, aims to take a share of the transatlantic market from established players such as Lufthansa, British Airways, Air France and SAS.

($1 = 0.9842 euros)

