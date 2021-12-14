Noront Resources plans to negotiate with Wyloo on raised buyout offer

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Noront Resources Ltd NOT.V said on Tuesday it plans to negotiate directly with Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest's Wyloo Metals on raised buyout offer.

Wyloo, Noront's top shareholder, increased its offer to C$1.10 a share on Monday, valuing the Canadian miner at C$616.9 million ($481.28 million), 57% higher than its prior bid and outmatching BHP Group's BHP.AX C$0.75 per-share offer.

($1 = 1.2818 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

