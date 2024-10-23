Noronex Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Noronex Ltd. (AU:NRX) has released an update.

Noronex Limited (ASX: NRX) has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 28, 2024, at their Subiaco, WA office. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the voting process, either by proxy or in person, with electronic communications favored for efficiency and environmental reasons. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholders engaging through digital platforms for updates and voting.

