Nornickel's fund to deliver 3 T of palladium ingots to the market

Russia's Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) said on Wednesday its Global Palladium Fund would deliver three tonnes of palladium ingots to the market from its current stock to provide a short-term relief to tight supplies.
