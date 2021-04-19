Nornickel to supply nickel, cobalt to Johnson Matthey's battery facility in Finland

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Monday that it signed a long-term agreement to supply nickel and cobalt for the production of battery materials by Johnson Matthey JMAT.L in Finland.

Nornickel and chemicals company Johnson Matthey also agreed to explore options to expand the supply of these metals in the future, the Russian producer added in a statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Maxim Rodionov; editing by Louise Heavens)

