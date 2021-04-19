Nornickel to supply nickel, cobalt to Johnson Matthey's battery facility in Finland

Contributors
Polina Devitt Reuters
Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian metals producer Nornickel said on Monday that it signed a long-term agreement to supply nickel and cobalt for the production of battery materials by Johnson Matthey in Finland.

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Monday that it signed a long-term agreement to supply nickel and cobalt for the production of battery materials by Johnson Matthey JMAT.L in Finland.

Nornickel and chemicals company Johnson Matthey also agreed to explore options to expand the supply of these metals in the future, the Russian producer added in a statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Maxim Rodionov; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters