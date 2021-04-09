Nornickel to minimise 2020 final dividend, considers buyback

Commodities

Nornickel will minimise its final dividend for 2020, the Russian metals producer said on Friday, citing a recommendation from its board of directors.

The board recommended a final dividend of 1,021.22 roubles ($13.25) per share, it said in a statement.

Nornickel also said its major shareholders had reached a preliminary agreement to propose to a $2 billion buyback of Nornickel shares before the end of 2021.

