Nornickel to minimise 2020 final dividend, considers buyback

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Nornickel GMKN.MM will minimise its final dividend for 2020, the Russian metals producer said on Friday, citing a recommendation from its board of directors.

The board recommended a final dividend of 1,021.22 roubles ($13.25) per share, it said in a statement.

Nornickel also said its major shareholders had reached a preliminary agreement to propose to a $2 billion buyback of Nornickel shares before the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Jason Neely)

