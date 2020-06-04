Nornickel shares fall after fuel leak, company to help clean-up

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Russia's Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM fell more than 5% on Thursday as the world's leading nickel and palladium producer said it was flying in storage containers to a remote Arctic city to hold river water contaminated in a fuel leak.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a state of emergency in the region on Wednesday after a leak of fuel into a river and told off officials over what he said was a bungled state response.

A fuel tank at a power station in the city of Norilsk, built around Nornickel's main production assets, lost pressure on May 29 and leaked 15,000 tonnes of fuel and lubricants into the river system and an additional 6,000 into the subsoil.

On Saturday, two planes will fly in containers that can hold 16,000 tonnes of fuel. They will be used as temporary storage for the spilled oil products that the company is drawing off the river, Nornickel said.

The company also plans to put the contaminated soil into temporary storage and will then look to process it, it said. Russian officials said they did not plan to burn the fuel volumes in order to avoid air pollution.

Nornickel said the accident occurred after pillars supporting the storage tank sank due to the thawing of the permafrost soil.

It also noticed cracks, it said on Thursday, in another fuel tank with a capacity of 12,000 tonnes and is now moving those volumes to another power station.

Shares in Nornickel were down 5.7% in Moscow on Thursday, lagging the broader index .IMOEX.

"At this point we cannot speculate on the potential size of the fine, but ... stress that the current situation looks very serious based on the president's (Putin's) reaction," analysts at Aton said in a note.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt; writing by Polina Devitt and Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)

