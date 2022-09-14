Nornickel reports fire at metals plant in northwest Russia

Polina Devitt Reuters
Russia's Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel, on Wednesday reported a fire had broken out in the cobalt section of its production plant in northwest Russia.

There were no injuries but operations have been suspended, Nornickel said in a statement, adding that it was assessing the impact of the incident.

Nornickel is the largest cobalt producer in Russia. It sold 5,000 tonnes of the metal in 2021, mainly to Europe.

