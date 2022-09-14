Nornickel reports fire at metals plant in northwest Russia

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Nornickel GMKN.MM, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel, on Wednesday reported a fire had broken out in the cobalt section of its production plant in northwest Russia.

There were no injuries but operations have been suspended, Nornickel said in a statement, adding that it was assessing the impact of the incident.

Nornickel is the largest cobalt producer in Russia. It sold 5,000 tonnes of the metal in 2021, mainly to Europe.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

