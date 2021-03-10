Nornickel pays Russia $2 billion over Arctic fuel leak

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russian miner Norilsk Nickel said on Wednesday that it had paid $2 billion to Russia for the environmental damage caused by a huge fuel spill last year in the country's worst Arctic environmental disaster.

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Russian miner Norilsk Nickel said on Wednesday that it had paid $2 billion to Russia for the environmental damage caused by a huge fuel spill last year in the country's worst Arctic environmental disaster.

The size of the penalty, unprecedented in Russia, follows a leak last May of 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near Norilsk in Siberia which infuriated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

($1 = 74.0050 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely) ((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NORILSKNICKEL ARCTIC/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters