Nornickel partly suspends operations at two mines due to inflow of water

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian metals miner Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM said on Wednesday it had partially suspended operations at its Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines in Siberia because it had detected an inflow of water underground.

Nornickel is the world's largest palladium producer and one of the world's largest nickel producers. It is also a major producer of copper and platinum. Ore from the Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines contains all of these four metals.

"Partial suspension of the Oktyabrsky mine was required as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of our employees," Sergey Dyachenko, Nornickel chief operating officer, said in a statement.

"Operations at the Taimyrsky mine have also been partially suspended, since there are connected underground workings between the two mines, and water has found its way into this mine's horizon," he added.

Nornickel will assess the impact of the partial suspension on its production guidance once the situation is fixed, it added.

The water inflow was detected at the 350 metres depth mark of the Oktyabrsky mine's headwall during tunnelling operations on Feb. 12. The company is now installing a barrier known as a cofferdam to stop further water inflow, then it will be able to drain water accumulated in the mine.

"We are doing our best to eliminate the flood as quickly as possible to minimise its impact on our production plans," Dyachenko said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jane Merriman)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com;))

