Nornickel operations chief to leave in management shake-up

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Norilsk Nickel's (Nornickel) GMKN.MM Chief Operating Officer Sergey Dyachenko is leaving the company as part of a management restructuring, it said on Monday.

The shake-up follows a number of environmental and industrial accidents at the world's largest producer of palladium and major producer of nickel. The company faces a $2 billion payout over environmental damage after an Arctic fuel spill in May, which has been followed by a series of smaller accidents.

The company, which has a market value of $50 billion and is co-owned by billionaire Vladimir Potanin and aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK, has terminated Dyachenko's position as operations chief, it said in a statement.

Separate divisions in three regions of Russia where Nornickel's assets are located will now handle operational management, Nornickel said, encompassing mining and metals production as well as power supply and repair services.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)

