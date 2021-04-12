Nornickel expects full output at one flooded mine this month

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Monday it would fully restart operations this month at one of two major mines hit by flooding, earlier than previously expected.

The Oktyabrsky mine will resume full production by the end of April and is already running at 60% capacity, the company said in a statement. It previously expected full output to resume in early May.

Its Taimyrsky mine is scheduled to resume production in early June, Nornickel said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.