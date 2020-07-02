Nornickel draws up permafrost monitoring plan after Arctic fuel spill

Contributor
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russia's Norilsk Nickel, a major global nickel and palladium producer, has prepared a long-term programme to monitor the condition of permafrost and remedy environmental damage after an Arctic fuel spill in its home city, it said.

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM, a major global nickel and palladium producer, has prepared a long-term programme to monitor the condition of permafrost and remedy environmental damage after an Arctic fuel spill in its home city, it said.

A fuel tank lost pressure on May 29 and unleashed 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city, an incident that Greenpeace has compared to the devastating 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More