Nornickel downgrades output forecast with mine restarts delayed

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Norilsk Nickel's GMKN.MM 2021 nickel, copper, platinum and palladium output is expected to fall short of original guidance, the Russian company said on Tuesday, with its two waterlogged Siberian mines unlikely to restart fully for another 3-4 months.

The world's largest palladium producer and a leading nickel producer partly suspended operations at the Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines on Feb. 24 after detecting subterranean water flowing into one of them.

The company, known as Nornickel, said that nickel production is expected to miss its 2021 output guidance by 35,000 tonnes, copper by 65,000 tonnes and platinum groups metals by 710,000 troy ounces.

The miner previously expected 2021 nickel and palladium production to be flat year on year.

The miner is installing barriers and pouring 30,000 tonnes of concrete into the Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky underground mines to stop the inflow of water, it said in a statement.

The mines account for 36% of ore mined by Nornickel in Russia.

