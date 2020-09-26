Nornickel co-owner says thawing permafrost one reason behind spill

Polina Devitt Reuters
Published

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Vladimir Potanin, the co-owner of Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM, said in an interview with state television aired on Saturday that thawing permafrost was one reason behind a major fuel spill in the Arctic earlier this year.

The spill occurred on May 29 after a fuel tank lost pressure and released 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city of Norilsk in Siberia.

