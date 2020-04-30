Nornickel 2020 output guidance unchanged despite weak quarter

Adds detail, quotes, context

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM, one of the world's largest nickel producers, on Thursday reported weak first-quarter output but kept its 2020 guidance unchanged.

Nornickel, which is also the world's largest palladium producer, attributed the weakness to "accumulated work-in-progress inventory" and an unfavourable comparison with the same quarter last year, adding that the coronavirus pandemic has not had any material effect on its operating activity so far.

"We expect saleable metal production volumes to recover during the rest of this year as the accumulated work-in-progress inventory is released," said operations chief Sergey Dyachenko.

First-quarter nickel output fell 7% year on year to 51,757 tonnes while copper production dropped 9% to 114,987 tonnes.

The company's palladium output amounted to 548,000 troy ounces, down 29% year on year, while platinum was down 26% at 150,000 ounces, it said. To see its current 2020 production forecast, click

Nornickel also said that the Nkomati mine in South Africa, in which it holds a 50% stake, reduced nickel output by 43% to 1,289 tonnes after a decision to scale down ore mining this year.

"Norilsk Nickel and its operating partner African Rainbow Minerals are planning to put the mine on care and maintenance," the Russian company added.

South Africa's African Rainbow Minerals ARIJ.J said in August that the loss-making Nkomati mine was preparing for closure.

