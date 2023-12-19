Norma Group SE (FWB:NOEJ) Price Target Increased by 44.68% to 28.48

The average one-year price target for Norma Group SE (FWB:NOEJ) has been revised to 28.48 / share. This is an increase of 44.68% from the prior estimate of 19.69 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.22 to a high of 46.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.26% from the latest reported closing price of 15.80 / share.

Norma Group SE Maintains 3.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 12.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norma Group SE. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOEJ is 0.11%, a decrease of 16.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.37% to 7,379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,413K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOEJ by 12.45% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 624K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 538K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 419K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 376K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 59.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOEJ by 169.29% over the last quarter.

