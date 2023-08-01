Norma Group SE (FWB:NOEJ) Price Target Decreased by 10.90% to 21.44

The average one-year price target for Norma Group SE (FWB:NOEJ) has been revised to 21.44 / share. This is an decrease of 10.90% from the prior estimate of 24.06 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.89% from the latest reported closing price of 16.38 / share.

Norma Group SE Maintains 3.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 12.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norma Group SE. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOEJ is 0.16%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.41% to 6,276K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,527K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 624K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 538K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOEJ by 23.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 419K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOEJ by 7.64% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 284K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing a decrease of 55.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOEJ by 20.93% over the last quarter.

