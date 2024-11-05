Noritake Co. Announces Share Buyback Progress

Noritake Co.,Limited (JP:5331) has released an update.

Noritake Co., Limited has announced the acquisition of 120,700 of its own shares through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, costing approximately 475.5 million yen. This move is part of a broader plan approved by its Board of Directors to acquire up to 750,000 shares, valued at up to 2.5 billion yen, by February 2025.

