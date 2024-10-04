Norima Consulting Joins Guidewire's PartnerConnect Program

Guidewire Software GWRE recently announced that Norima Consulting joined its PartnerConnect community as a consulting alliance partner at the select level. The collaboration aims to reshape the landscape of insurance technology in North America, fostering innovation and operational efficiency. With a focus on digital transformation, cloud solutions and data engineering, Norima aids insurers in streamlining their business processes for greater efficiency and effectiveness.



Guidewire Software is a leading provider of software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Guidewire PartnerConnect is a premium program designed to foster collaboration among leading consulting firms and technology partners. It provides a platform for partners to deliver specialized services that encompass business transformation, strategy and implementation. With more than 25,000 trained consultants worldwide, Guidewire PartnerConnect ensures that partners like Norima have access to the necessary resources and support to provide top-tier services.



With the help of Guidewire, Norima aids insurers in becoming more agile, enabling them to respond quickly to market changes and customer demands. This agility is increasingly important in an industry where customer expectations are evolving rapidly. The firm emphasizes rigorous quality assurance processes to ensure that implementations meet the highest standards. As organizations move toward more cloud-based solutions, data migration becomes a critical task. Norima's expertise in this area, together with Guidewire solution, helps to ensure seamless transitions without disruption.



Norima’s team is proficient in the integrations available within the Guidewire Marketplace, ensuring that clients can take full advantage of additional tools and features that enhance their core systems. The collaboration aims to unlock new opportunities for insurers, allowing them to adapt to changing business needs while continuing to meet customer expectations. Norima's approach aligns with Guidewire's commitment to empowering insurance organizations to drive their digital transformation.

Momentum in GWRE Cloud Driving Top Line

Strength in Guidewire Cloud is a key growth driver for the company. In the last reported quarter, Guidewire won 16 deal wins, taking the total cloud wins to 42 for the year. Out of these, 13 were for InsuranceSuite Cloud, bringing the total InsuranceSuite Cloud deals for the fiscal year to 37. Its focus on enhancing the Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities, including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services, is expected to foster growth in the long term.



Management projects revenues for fiscal 2025 to be between $1.135 billion and $1.149 billion. Nonetheless, weakness in the Services business segment, along with rising research and development costs and forex fluctuations, continues to weigh on it.

GWRE’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Movement

Guidewire currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, shares of the company have gained 104.4% compared with sub-industry’s growth of 30.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

