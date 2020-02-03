Norilsk Nickel sounds out banks for international issue

Norilsk Nickel has sent a request for proposal to banks for a Eurobond, according to a source.

LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Norilsk Nickel has sent a request for proposal to banks for a Eurobond, according to a source.

The company (Baa2/BBB-/BBB-) was last in the market when it placed a US$750m 3.375% October 2024 bond. The issue marked a rare move for a Russian corporate, as the issuer backed down on pricing to concentrate on size.

Nornickel had started marketing an October 2024 benchmark at 3.625% area.

Pricing was cut to final guidance of 3.30%-3.375%. But rather than adopt the typical approach of Russian issuers of trying to squeeze the pricing down as far as possible, Nornickel printed a US$750m deal at the wide end.

Nornickel has a US$1bn maturity falling due in October 2020.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

