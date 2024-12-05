Norges Bank Reduces Stake in Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.
Norges Bank has ceased to be a substantial holder of Perpetual Limited as of December 4, 2024. The bank returned collateral shares, affecting a total of 624,521 common stock votes. This change may influence market perceptions of Perpetual’s stock, drawing attention from investors monitoring substantial share movements.
