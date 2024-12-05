Norges Bank Reduces Stake in Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Norges Bank has ceased to be a substantial holder of Perpetual Limited as of December 4, 2024. The bank returned collateral shares, affecting a total of 624,521 common stock votes. This change may influence market perceptions of Perpetual’s stock, drawing attention from investors monitoring substantial share movements.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.