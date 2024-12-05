News & Insights

Stocks

Norges Bank Reduces Stake in Perpetual Limited

December 05, 2024 — 04:46 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Norges Bank has ceased to be a substantial holder of Perpetual Limited as of December 4, 2024. The bank returned collateral shares, affecting a total of 624,521 common stock votes. This change may influence market perceptions of Perpetual’s stock, drawing attention from investors monitoring substantial share movements.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.