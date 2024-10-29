Norges Bank Reduces Stake in 4Imprint Group

4Imprint (GB:FOUR) has released an update.

Norges Bank has decreased its voting rights in 4Imprint Group PLC from 4.01% to 3.96%, following a recent acquisition or disposal. This move represents a slight adjustment in their investment strategy, which may influence the stock’s performance. Investors might want to keep an eye on further changes in shareholder positions in the company.

