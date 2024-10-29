News & Insights

Stocks

Norges Bank Reduces Stake in 4Imprint Group

October 29, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

4Imprint (GB:FOUR) has released an update.

Norges Bank has decreased its voting rights in 4Imprint Group PLC from 4.01% to 3.96%, following a recent acquisition or disposal. This move represents a slight adjustment in their investment strategy, which may influence the stock’s performance. Investors might want to keep an eye on further changes in shareholder positions in the company.

For further insights into GB:FOUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.