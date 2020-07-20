BHP

Norges Bank raises stake in BHP Plc to 5.01%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Norges Bank of Norway raised its stake in BHP Plc to 5.01%, the company said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday.

MELBOURNE, July 20 (Reuters) - Norges Bank [NOCB.UL] of Norway raised its stake in BHP Plc to 5.01%, the company said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday. Norges' previous stake in the world's biggest listed miner was 4.06%. The 5% threshold was crossed on July 15, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MINING BHP/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More