Norges Bank raises stake in BHP Plc to 5.01%

MELBOURNE, July 20 (Reuters) - Norges Bank [NOCB.UL] of Norway raised its stake in BHP Plc to 5.01%, the company said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday. Norges' previous stake in the world's biggest listed miner was 4.06%. The 5% threshold was crossed on July 15, according to the filing.

