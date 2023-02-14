Norges Bank Now Owns 9.27% of Rogers (ROG)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.74MM shares of Rogers Corporation (ROG). This represents 9.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 18, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 10.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.47% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rogers is $282.54. The forecasts range from a low of $279.77 to a high of $290.85. The average price target represents an increase of 91.47% from its latest reported closing price of $147.56.

The projected annual EPS is $8.85, an increase of 129.57%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 7.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROG is 0.37%, an increase of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.94% to 18,075K shares. The put/call ratio of ROG is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,367K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 2.02% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 640K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 99.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 14,724.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 561K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 2.39% over the last quarter.

EITEX - Parametric Tax-Managed Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 508K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Rogers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company's growth drivers -- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.