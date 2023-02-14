Norges Bank Now Owns 8.40% of Coursera (COUR)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.31MM shares of Coursera, Inc. (COUR). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 7.93MM shares and 5.64% of the company, an increase in shares of 55.27% and an increase in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.59% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coursera is $18.91. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.59% from its latest reported closing price of $14.82.

The projected annual revenue for Coursera is $636MM, an increase of 21.52%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coursera. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COUR is 0.45%, a decrease of 3.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 105,491K shares. The put/call ratio of COUR is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 18,107K shares representing 12.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,930K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 12.01% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 15,868K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 7,687K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,988K shares, representing an increase of 22.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 10.47% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,184K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KPCB XIV Associates holds 4,635K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coursera Background Information

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 77 million registered learners. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science,

