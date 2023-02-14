Norges Bank Now Owns 8.36% of Paramount Group (PGRE)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.38MM shares of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE). This represents 8.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2021 they reported 19.88MM shares and 9.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.23% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paramount Group is $6.63. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 9.23% from its latest reported closing price of $6.07.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Group is $781MM, an increase of 8.22%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Group. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGRE is 0.13%, a decrease of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 159,553K shares. The put/call ratio of PGRE is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 12,200K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,943K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,034K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 1.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,687K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,507K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 7.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,864K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,667K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 4,597K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paramount Group Background Information

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

