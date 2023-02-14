Norges Bank Now Owns 8.36% of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.51MM shares of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS). This represents 8.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2021 they reported 11.71MM shares and 8.84% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.66% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for JBG SMITH Properties is $21.93. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.66% from its latest reported closing price of $19.64.

The projected annual revenue for JBG SMITH Properties is $611MM, an increase of 7.18%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in JBG SMITH Properties. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBGS is 0.25%, a decrease of 26.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.85% to 115,574K shares. The put/call ratio of JBGS is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 8,523K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,621K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,805K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,041K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,263K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 10.77% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,822K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,433K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares, representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBGS by 23.15% over the last quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Declares $0.22 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 28, 2022 received the payment on January 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $19.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 2.10%, and the highest has been 5.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

JBG SMITH Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 16.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% at share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

