Norges Bank Now Owns 8.17% of Equity Residential (EQR)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.89MM shares of Equity Residential (EQR). This represents 8.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 30.16MM shares and 8.04% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.41% and an increase in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.26% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equity Residential is $68.29. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.26% from its latest reported closing price of $66.13.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Residential is $2,909MM, an increase of 6.35%. The projected annual EPS is $1.61, a decrease of 21.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Residential. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQR is 0.44%, a decrease of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 375,063K shares. The put/call ratio of EQR is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,438K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 46.07% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,598K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,778K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 4.29% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 11,838K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,846K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 13.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,655K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,523K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 1.76% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,241K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,224K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Equity Residential Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

