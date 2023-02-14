Norges Bank Now Owns 7.79% of Rayonier, Inc. (RYN)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.41MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 7.79% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 22, 2022 they reported 7.56MM shares and 5.19% of the company, an increase in shares of 50.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.98% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rayonier, Inc. is $37.74. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 5.98% from its latest reported closing price of $35.61.

The projected annual revenue for Rayonier, Inc. is $892MM, a decrease of 1.88%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63, a decrease of 14.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rayonier, Inc.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYN is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 153,565K shares. The put/call ratio of RYN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,566K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,921K shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 57.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 9,284K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,971K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 104,383.90% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,914K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,099K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,633K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,668K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 5,488K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,767K shares, representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYN by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Rayonier Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S.Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a 'look-through basis', the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

