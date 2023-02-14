Norges Bank Now Owns 7.42% of Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.46MM shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP). This represents 7.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.16MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.22% and an increase in total ownership of 1.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.45% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hudson Pacific Properties is $10.67. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 0.45% from its latest reported closing price of $10.62.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Pacific Properties is $1,075MM, an increase of 4.66%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Pacific Properties. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPP is 0.11%, a decrease of 22.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 156,449K shares. The put/call ratio of HPP is 6.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,400K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,561K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,935K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,320K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,158K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,317K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 39.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,962K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Declares $0.25 Dividend

On December 9, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on December 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $10.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.15%, the lowest has been 2.65%, and the highest has been 10.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -4.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Hudson Pacific Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

