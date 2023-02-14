Norges Bank Now Owns 7.27% of UDR (UDR)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.66MM shares of UDR, Inc. (UDR). This represents 7.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 18.13MM shares and 5.88% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.52% and an increase in total ownership of 1.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.91% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for UDR is $46.64. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 4.91% from its latest reported closing price of $44.46.

The projected annual revenue for UDR is $1,657MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual EPS is $0.54, an increase of 109.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1081 funds or institutions reporting positions in UDR. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UDR is 0.38%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 363,827K shares. The put/call ratio of UDR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 31,276K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,572K shares, representing a decrease of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 21.65% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,437K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,596K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 10,461K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,271K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,493K shares, representing a decrease of 21.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,675K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 2.53% over the last quarter.

UDR Declares $0.38 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 6, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $44.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.28%, the lowest has been 2.42%, and the highest has been 4.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

UDR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UDR, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

