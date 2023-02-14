Norges Bank Now Owns 5.82% of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.55MM shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). This represents 5.82% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 16, 2022 they reported 18.92MM shares and 5.44% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.67% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent is $36.18. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4.67% from its latest reported closing price of $34.57.

The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent is $1,648MM, an increase of 13.84%. The projected annual EPS is $0.53, a decrease of 8.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH is 0.54%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 373,409K shares. The put/call ratio of AMH is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 17,021K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,808K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 54.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 16,042K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,137K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,298K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 8,764K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,337K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 45.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,256K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,192K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 2.74% over the last quarter.

American Homes 4 Rent Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $34.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.10%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 2.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

American Homes 4 Rent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Homes 4 Rent is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. The Company is an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

