Norges Bank Now Owns 5.21% of AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.29MM shares of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH). This represents 5.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 23.62MM shares and 5.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.36% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for AXA Equitable Holdings is $39.31. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.36% from its latest reported closing price of $32.39.

The projected annual revenue for AXA Equitable Holdings is $13,597MM, a decrease of 3.00%. The projected annual EPS is $6.06, an increase of 34.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXA Equitable Holdings. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH is 0.36%, a decrease of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 437,333K shares. The put/call ratio of EQH is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 33,106K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,650K shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 25.22% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 22,606K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,869K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,011K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,953K shares, representing a decrease of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 18,168K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,145K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,215K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $809 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2020) and more than five million client relationships globally.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.