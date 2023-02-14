Norges Bank Now Owns 4.85% of Delek US Holdings (DK)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.38MM shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK). This represents 4.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 1, 2022 they reported 3.67MM shares and 5.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.78% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delek US Holdings is $32.45. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.78% from its latest reported closing price of $26.65.

The projected annual revenue for Delek US Holdings is $14,639MM, a decrease of 22.44%. The projected annual EPS is $4.44, an increase of 11.53%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek US Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DK is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.10% to 74,820K shares. The put/call ratio of DK is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 3,015K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares, representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 32.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,123K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,980K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares, representing a decrease of 25.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 53.30% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,891K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing an increase of 33.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 51.49% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,880K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535K shares, representing a decrease of 34.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tylerand Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansasand Krotz Springs, Louisianawith a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

