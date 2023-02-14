Norges Bank Now Owns 4.20% of Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.38MM shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI). This represents 4.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 17, 2022 they reported 8.95MM shares and 5.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.02% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Douglas Emmett is $18.12. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.02% from its latest reported closing price of $16.18.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Emmett is $1,048MM, an increase of 5.47%. The projected annual EPS is $0.52, a decrease of 5.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Emmett. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEI is 0.16%, a decrease of 20.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 201,218K shares. The put/call ratio of DEI is 3.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 12,417K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,017K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 17.39% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 8,215K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,725K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 14.37% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,967K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,060K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,659K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,760K shares, representing a decrease of 16.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,793K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,812K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 19.67% over the last quarter.

Douglas Emmett Declares $0.19 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $16.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.47%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 7.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

Douglas Emmett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

