Norges Bank Now Owns 3.49% of Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.72MM shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). This represents 3.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 18, 2022 they reported 15.86MM shares and 5.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 32.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.74% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is $28.63. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 21.74% from its latest reported closing price of $23.52.

The projected annual revenue for Graphic Packaging Holding is $9,715MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual EPS is $2.53, an increase of 49.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 782 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphic Packaging Holding. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPK is 0.37%, a decrease of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 350,446K shares. The put/call ratio of GPK is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 16,797K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,616K shares, representing a decrease of 22.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 99.92% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 14,830K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,305K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,968K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,767K shares, representing an increase of 18.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,615K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,705K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,179K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands.

