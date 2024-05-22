News & Insights

Norges Bank Modifies Stake in Vanquis Banking Group

May 22, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Vanquis Banking Group (GB:VANQ) has released an update.

Norges Bank has adjusted its stake in Vanquis Banking Group PLC, resulting in a change of their total voting rights to 3.45874% as of May 21, 2024. This move reflects a slight increase from their previous notification, with the bank now holding over 8.87 million voting rights in the financial institution. This development could signal strategic positioning by Norges Bank in the UK-based banking group.

