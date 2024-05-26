News & Insights

Norges Bank Increases Stake in Standard Chartered

May 26, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has reported a significant change in shareholdings, with Norges Bank crossing a notable threshold on May 20, 2024. The bank, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, now holds 3.04937% of the voting rights in the company, which reflects an increase from the previous notification of 2.84%. This shift in ownership represents a growing interest from investors and could signal confidence in the financial firm’s performance and outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

