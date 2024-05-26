Norges Bank Increases Stake in Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has reported a significant change in shareholdings, with Norges Bank crossing a notable threshold on May 20, 2024. The bank, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, now holds 3.04937% of the voting rights in the company, which reflects an increase from the previous notification of 2.84%. This shift in ownership represents a growing interest from investors and could signal confidence in the financial firm’s performance and outlook.

