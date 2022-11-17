Norges Bank Discloses Large Stake in DEI / Douglas Emmett

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,954,767 shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI). This represents 5.09% of the company.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu.

Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

What are other large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 12,017,010 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,164,284 shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 8.39% over the last quarter.

State Street Corp holds 9,376,052 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,438,167 shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,760,121 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,601,194 shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 87.97% over the last quarter.

Bamco Inc /ny/ holds 5,793,220 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,812,205 shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 19.67% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Emmett, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Douglas Emmett, Inc. is 0.1911%, a decrease of 14.7440%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 202,256,577 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

