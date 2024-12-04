Norges Bank Boosts Stake in Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group (GB:VANQ) has released an update.
Norges Bank has increased its stake in Vanquis Banking Group, now holding a total of 3.82% of the voting rights. This marks a rise from its previous position of 3.71%, signaling growing confidence in the financial institution. Investors may find this development indicative of potential strategic shifts or opportunities within Vanquis.
