Norges Bank Boosts Stake in Croda International

November 01, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Croda International (GB:CRDA) has released an update.

Norges Bank has increased its stake in Croda International Plc, now holding over 8% of the company’s voting rights, up from around 7% previously. This move signifies a growing interest in Croda’s market potential from major financial institutions. Investors may find this shift noteworthy as it reflects confidence in Croda’s future performance.

