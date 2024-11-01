Norges Bank Boosts Stake in Croda International

Croda International (GB:CRDA) has released an update.

Norges Bank has increased its stake in Croda International Plc, now holding over 8% of the company’s voting rights, up from around 7% previously. This move signifies a growing interest in Croda’s market potential from major financial institutions. Investors may find this shift noteworthy as it reflects confidence in Croda’s future performance.

